Mallappally has reported yet another incident of tombstone theft, with a granite slab missing from the Vengalassery church. The church is jointly owned by the Marthoma and Orthodox churches and is over 200 years old.

The incident came to light on Sunday when devotees came for prayers. A similar incident to the theft had happened at a Marthoma Church located in Mallapally itself.

According to Sabu, president, Mallappally Grama Panchayat, the granite slab was stolen from the tomb of T M Thomas Thykoottathil. The church, located in a remote area away from the town, did not have any security surveillance cameras. As a result, CCTV footage from the nearby town of Mallappally is being reviewed for any suspicious activity. The Marthoma Church also did not have security cameras.

"The slab is around 6 feet in length and 2 feet in width. There could be a possible connection between the thefts that occurred at both the churches. More people could be involved," he added.

The Keezhvaipur police are investigating the matter.