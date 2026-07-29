Kollam: The Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) has landed in fresh controversy after it emerged that the same set of questions was used for two batches of an examination conducted for the same post. Alleging that the move could have led to a question paper leak, several candidates have approached the PSC seeking cancellation of the examination.

The complaint relates to the examination for the post of Professional Assistant Grade II (Library) (Category No. 274/2025) in universities, held on January 6 at PSC online examination centres. A total of 1,928 candidates appeared for the test, which was conducted in two batches across various districts — from 8 am to 11 am and 10.45 am to 1.45 pm.

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According to the complainants, the computer-based examination was conducted in the same halls using the same systems for both batches, with the same PSC officials and invigilators overseeing the process.

Candidates alleged that the secrecy of the examination may have been compromised if the questions were leaked.

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The issue came to light after a Right to Information (RTI) was filed asking whether different question papers had been used for the two sessions. While the PSC initially did not provide a direct response, it admitted during the appellate process that both batches had been given the same set of questions.

Responding to the allegations, the PSC said adequate measures had been taken to prevent any interaction between candidates from the two batches. According to the Commission, candidates scheduled for the second session were kept in a separate hall for document verification and other formalities until those in the first batch had exited the examination centre. PSC officials maintain that these arrangements ensured the confidentiality and integrity of the examination.