Malappuram: Popular Kerala travel vlogger and YouTuber Dilshad, who was missing for nearly two weeks, has been found in a hospital in Meghalaya, undergoing treatment for injuries sustained in a bike accident.

According to the police, Dilshad's relatives traced him to the hospital after he met with an accident while travelling through the interior regions of Meghalaya.

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Dilshad, who runs the popular YouTube channel 'Yathra Today', went missing on July 6 during his motorcycle journey across the northeastern states. Concern over his whereabouts grew after an Instagram post last week carrying the message, "Quiet... I am quit," sparked speculation about his safety.

Following a complaint lodged by his family, Thenhippalam Police registered a missing person case and launched a search. Police initially faced difficulties as Dilshad's primary mobile phone remained unreachable for several days. A senior Thenhippalam police official said the family had now informed investigators that they met Dilshad at the Meghalaya hospital, where he is recovering from minor injuries.

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"There was an internal issue within Dilshad's family. After receiving the complaint, we registered a missing person case because he could not be contacted on his mobile phone for several days. During the investigation, we managed to trace another mobile number he was using, which helped establish his location. His relatives then travelled to Meghalaya and met him at the hospital," the officer said.