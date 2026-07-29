Nothing ruins a peaceful day at home quite like the persistent buzz of houseflies and mosquitoes. Beyond being an annoying nuisance, these tiny pests are notorious carriers of severe illnesses. While flies can spread cholera, dysentery, typhoid, and diarrhoea, mosquitoes are vectors for dangerous diseases like dengue, malaria, and chikungunya. If you are reluctant to spray chemical-laden insect repellents around your family and pets, there are plenty of highly effective, natural alternatives you can try today.

Natural ways to banish houseflies

Houseflies are attracted to food and moisture, but they are highly sensitive to certain scents and traps. Here is how you can use simple household ingredients to keep them away:

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1. Camphor and frankincense

The strong, distinct aroma of camphor is a highly effective fly repellent. Burning a small piece of camphor or frankincense (kunthirikkam) in your rooms will generate a fragrant smoke that drives flies out instantly. Alternatively, you can dissolve camphor in water and use it to wipe down dining tables and kitchen countertops to keep flies from landing.

2. Fresh basil leaves

Holy basil, or tulsi, is prized for its medicinal properties, but it also doubles as an excellent insect repellent. Crush a handful of fresh basil leaves and place them in small bowls around your kitchen and dining areas. The natural oils released from the crushed leaves act as a powerful deterrent.

3. Homemade fly traps

You can easily craft an organic fly trap using a plastic bottle. Cut the top off a bottle, flip it upside down like a funnel, and place it inside the bottom half. Fill the bottom with sweet baits that flies cannot resist, such as a jaggery or sugar solution, mashed overripe bananas, or fermented pineapple water. Once they fly in, they will not be able to get out.

4. Essential oil sprays

Flies detest the strong fragrances of essential oils. Mix a few drops of eucalyptus, peppermint, lemongrass, or camphor oil with water in a spray bottle. Spritz this around your doors, windows, and dining areas to leave your home smelling fresh while keeping pests at bay.

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5. Apple cider vinegar trap

Pour a small amount of apple cider vinegar into a shallow bowl and add a few drops of liquid dish soap. The sweet smell of the vinegar lures the flies in, while the dish soap cuts the surface tension of the liquid, causing them to sink.

Effective natural mosquito repellents

Keeping mosquitoes at bay requires a dual approach: preventing them from breeding and deterring them from entering your living spaces. Here is how you can protect your home naturally:

Eliminate breeding grounds first

Before applying any repellents, it is vital to eliminate the root cause. Mosquitoes breed in stagnant water. Ensure there are no clogged drains, open puddles, empty coconut shells, or pots collecting rainwater around your property. Keeping your indoor and outdoor surroundings clean and dry is the first line of defence.

1. Lemon and cloves

This is a classic, aesthetically pleasing trick that works wonders. Cut a fresh lemon in half and press 10 to 12 whole cloves into the flesh of each half. Place these on plates in rooms where mosquitoes are common. The combination of citrus and spicy clove odours is highly disruptive to mosquitoes.

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2. Lemongrass oil diyas

Lemongrass contains citronella, a well-known natural insect repellent. To keep mosquitoes away during the evenings, light lamps or diyas filled with lemongrass oil in your courtyard or near doorways. This is particularly effective at repelling the species of mosquitoes that spread dengue.

3. Coffee grounds and black pepper spray

Keeping dried coffee grounds in open bowls can help deter mosquitoes from resting in dark corners. For an active spray, mix finely ground black pepper with a carrier oil or water and a few drops of your favourite essential oil, then spray it in mosquito-prone areas.

4. Diluted neem oil

Neem is nature's ultimate pesticide. Mix neem oil with water and a tiny drop of dish soap (to help the oil emulsify), then spray it lightly around indoor corners and window sills. It is incredibly effective at keeping mosquitoes at bay.

5. Cultivate insect-repelling plants

Let nature do the work by planting natural deterrents around your house. Plants like French or African marigolds emit a scent that keeps aphids and mosquitoes far away. Planting neem, papaya, ginger, mint, and basil close to your windows and doors will create a natural green barrier against invading insects.