Idukki: A man allegedly involved in smuggling and supplying banned tobacco products across Kerala's High Range region was arrested during a joint raid by the Munnar DANSAF team and the Rajakkad Police.

The accused, identified as Sumesh of Puthiyidath House in Rajakkad, was taken into custody after police seized 10 sacks containing around 6,000 packets of banned tobacco products with an estimated market value of ₹10 lakh. The seizure included products such as Hans, Cool Lip, Shambhu and Ganesh.

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The raid was carried out as part of 'Operation Toofan' (Narco Hunt), a state-wide anti-narcotics drive. Acting on a tip-off, the DANSAF team, led by the Munnar Deputy Superintendent of Police, along with the Rajakkad Police, conducted overnight and early morning searches at Sumesh's residence, where the contraband was allegedly concealed inside the house.

According to the police, the banned tobacco products were smuggled from neighbouring Tamil Nadu at low prices and supplied in bulk to retailers in the Rajakkad and Shantanpara areas at higher rates.

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Police said this is the fourth time Sumesh has been arrested in connection with cases involving banned tobacco products. Investigators alleged that he operated as a wholesale distributor of contraband sourced from other states and amassed substantial wealth through the illegal trade.

A detailed investigation has been launched into his financial transactions, including his bank accounts and other sources of income.

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Police said nearly 30 cases related to the sale of banned narcotic substances and tobacco products have been registered in the Munnar Sub-Division in July alone. They added that enforcement against drug trafficking and the illegal tobacco trade will be intensified in the coming days.