Suzuki Burgman Street review: The segment-defining maxi-scooter gets a sleek second-generation makeover
Suzuki's Burgman Street, a maxi-scooter, has seen a popular second generation launch with sleeker styling, TFT display, and enhanced convenience features, building on its 1.1 million strong rider base.
Suzuki's Burgman Street, a maxi-scooter, has seen a popular second generation launch with sleeker styling, TFT display, and enhanced convenience features, building on its 1.1 million strong rider base.
Suzuki's Burgman Street, a maxi-scooter, has seen a popular second generation launch with sleeker styling, TFT display, and enhanced convenience features, building on its 1.1 million strong rider base.
When Suzuki first introduced the Burgman Street to India in 2018, many were skeptical about its large, maxi-scooter proportions and whether Indian buyers would accept it. Suzuki quietly let the product speak for itself, and over the next eight years, it went on to build a loyal fanbase of over 1.1 million riders without any aggressive celebrity endorsements. Now, the second-generation model has arrived, and demand is already soaring, with units reportedly flying off showroom floors.
Sleeker styling with a premium touch
While the older model had a decidedly beefy, almost bullish stance, the new-generation Burgman Street has been sculpted to look significantly sleeker and more proportional. Sharing its underpinnings with its popular sibling, the Suzuki Access 125, this maxi-scooter boasts a design that appeals to riders across all age groups and demographics. Up front, the nose is cleaner, doing away with the slightly bulky elements of its predecessor, and features a prominent split-LED headlight setup at the centre. The top-tier variant sets itself apart with premium dual-tone colour schemes, while the mid and base trims feature solid shades. Rounding off the premium visual package are a dark smoked windscreen, elegant metallic badging, and an integrated LED tail-lamp cluster.
Packed with modern technology
Step up to the top-tier variant and you are greeted by a fully digital 4.5-inch TFT LCD console complete with Suzuki Ride Connect smartphone connectivity. This model also introduces a keyless smart ignition system featuring a 'Find My Scooter' function, waterproof switches, and Suzuki's hassle-free Easy Start system. For added reassurance, Suzuki has provided an emergency physical key hidden near the front storage compartment to open the under-seat storage if the keyless fob ever runs out of battery. Practicality remains top-notch with a covered front glovebox housing a USB charging socket, convenient luggage hooks, and a spacious floorboard that lets you stretch your legs out on long cruises.
Enhanced convenience and ergonomics
The second-generation Burgman Street features a reworked seat that has been lowered slightly to 775 mm (down from 780 mm), making it far more accessible and comfortable. Underneath this wide, stepped saddle is a generous 24.6-litre boot that easily accommodates a full-face helmet. Fueling up has also been simplified with a multi-function ignition switch that releases the 5.5-litre fuel tank lid with a turn to the right and opens the seat with a turn to the left. The scooter rides on 12-inch tubeless tyres on both ends, offering a confident road presence.
Punchy performance and road manners
At its heart is the tried-and-tested 124 cc SEP engine shared with the Access 125, delivering 8.3 hp (6.2 kW) and an improved torque output of 10.2 Nm (up from 9.2 Nm). Mated to a smooth CVT gearbox and weighing in at a light 115 kg, the Burgman Street delivers instantaneous throttle response with zero engine lag. It glides over potholed roads effortlessly with a firm yet comfortable ride, assisted by its 160 mm ground clearance. Brakes are handled by a reliable front disc and rear drum setup, and the exhaust note now carries a much deeper, more satisfying rumble.
Pricing and final verdict
The second-generation Suzuki Burgman Street is priced at ₹1,18,372 for the range-topping TFT Connect Edition, while the standard Ride Connect Edition is available at ₹1,07,095 (both prices ex-showroom, Kochi). If you are looking for a premium commuter that makes a strong style statement, the Burgman Street is an unmatched option. In the 125 cc premium segment, it has effectively created its own class, comfortably out-styling the competition without any direct rivals in its displacement category.