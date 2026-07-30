Kozhikode's iconic biryani is feeling the heat of inflation. Lovers of the famous Malabar delicacy, along with local restaurateurs and caterers, are facing a severe pinch as prices have soared across the board. A single plate of biryani in Kozhikode hotels now costs anywhere between ₹180 and ₹300, driven by a sharp rise in the cost of essential ingredients.

It is not just the core components like chicken, beef, or Kaima rice that have become expensive. Even the supplementary items required for the traditional 'dum' cooking process, such as maida (used for sealing the vessel) and coconut shells (used as fuel), have seen steep price hikes.

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A sharp rise in ingredient costs

The escalating prices of raw materials have severely impacted the profit margins of local food businesses. High-quality Kaima rice, which previously cost ₹179 per kg, is now selling for ₹185 to ₹190. Similarly, broiler chicken prices have shot up from ₹160–₹170 per kg to ₹240–₹260 per kg. Beef prices have risen from ₹420 to a range of ₹450 to ₹500, while mutton now costs ₹1000 per kg, up from ₹950.

Cooking oils and spices have also not been spared. Coconut oil now costs ₹270 per litre, up from ₹230, while sunflower oil has increased from ₹180 to ₹190 per litre. Cardamom prices have leaped from around ₹3000–₹3500 to ₹4000 per kg, and mace (jathipatri) has risen to ₹3000 per kg from ₹2500–₹2600. Ghee, an essential component for the rich flavour of Malabar biryani, has climbed to ₹880 per kg from its previous price of ₹800–₹830.

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Even the traditional dum process has become more expensive. Maida, used to seal the heavy brass lid (chembu) to trap the steam, has gone up from ₹42 to ₹50 per kg. Meanwhile, the price of coconut shells used for slow-burning embers has almost doubled, rising from ₹20 to ₹35 per kg.

Caterers and hoteliers in distress

The sudden spike in prices has pushed the catering and hospitality sectors into a deep crisis. Since many caterers accept event orders months in advance, they are forced to honour agreed prices, leading to massive financial losses.

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"We accepted wedding and event orders two to three months ago. Since we cannot suddenly demand more money from clients, we are operating at a huge loss," says Premchand Vallil, District President of the Catering Association. He noted that chicken prices in Kozhikode city are disproportionately high compared to neighbouring districts like Malappuram. Vallil urged the state government and the district administration to intervene urgently to regulate the prices of essential commodities.