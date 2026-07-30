A one-and-a-half-month-old infant died in the early hours of Thursday in Mankulam, Idukki, in a suspected case of milk aspiration. The deceased was the baby girl of Mahadevan and Vijayalakshmi, residents of Unnathi in Singukudy, Mankulam.

According to preliminary findings, the infant is suspected to have choked while being breastfed. The incident occurred around 1.30 am.

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The child was rushed to Adimali Taluk Hospital, but doctors were unable to save her.

The body has been shifted to the hospital mortuary for further procedures. Police from the Munnar Police Station reached the hospital and initiated legal formalities.