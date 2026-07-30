The Tamil Nadu revenue, forest, and police departments have enforced a temporary ban on tourist entry to the popular Singapara viewpoint in Kolukkumalai. The restriction was put in place following two recent accidents where tourists fell off the steep cliff side, leading to one tragic death.

A long-standing border dispute

The area around Singapara has been a subject of a territorial dispute between Kerala and Tamil Nadu. While a portion of Kolukkumalai is under Kerala's jurisdiction, Tamil Nadu claims that the peak viewpoint at Singapara lies within its borders. Officials note that a definitive resolution will require a joint survey conducted by the revenue departments of both states.

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Kerala Tourism clarifies access rules

To prevent confusion among travellers, the Kerala Tourism Department clarified that trekking in the region has not been entirely shut down. Tourists can still travel to Kolukkumalai to visit the famous heritage tea factory and experience the panoramic vistas from nearby viewpoints that lie safely within Kerala's administrative territory.