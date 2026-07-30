Idukki: A fresh landslip struck the Kochi–Dhanushkodi National Highway at Cheeyappara on Wednesday, disrupting traffic for nearly two hours before authorities cleared the debris and restored vehicular movement.

The landslip occurred near the Cheeyappara Waterfalls on the Neriamangalam–Adimali stretch around 12 noon. A large volume of soil collapsed onto the road just moments before a passing vehicle reached the spot, with the occupants narrowly escaping a major accident. The incident completely blocked traffic on the highway. After prolonged efforts by officials and workers, the debris was removed, and traffic resumed around 2 pm.

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Locals alleged that adequate safety measures had not been taken at landslip-prone locations despite ongoing highway construction between Neriamangalam and Valara. Soil had been excavated as part of the road widening project, which had earlier been temporarily stayed by the High Court before construction resumed following government intervention and legal clearance.

With heavy rain continuing, residents say vulnerable stretches have not been properly secured by the contractor, increasing the risk of further landslips. Although traffic has now been restored, they warned that travel through the area remains unsafe during the monsoon, especially at night. Parking vehicles along the roadside, particularly near Cheeyappara Waterfalls, has also been described as highly risky.

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Traffic restrictions have already been imposed since Wednesday near the CSI Church in Munnar on the Kochi–Dhanushkodi National Highway following the declaration of an Orange Alert in Idukki district for July 29, 31 and August 1.

The District Collector had ordered the restrictions after cracks were detected on the road in the area and a recent landslip occurred near the Head Works Dam. Traffic near the landslip site has been limited to a single lane.

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The latest incident comes a day after the District Collector urged the public to avoid travel through the highway as much as possible due to the increased risk of landslides at ongoing highway construction sites amid heavy rainfall.