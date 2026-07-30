Every exam season in India brings along intense discussions about marks and academic performance at home. Gone are the days when simply passing was cause for celebration; today, parents expect perfection, often scrutinising even a half-mark deduction. Perfectly capturing this modern parenting reality, an adorable schoolboy has gone viral online after hilariously complaining about his mother's reaction to his exam scores.

The delightful video, shared on the Instagram page 'shamonshaimonworld786_', has taken the internet by storm, racking up over 2.9 million views within just a day of being posted. In the clip, the young madrasa student proudly displays his exam papers while voicing his grievance about his mother's high expectations. Despite scoring a stellar 48 out of 50 in one of his subjects, his mother's immediate reaction was to ask, "Where did the other two marks go?"

ADVERTISEMENT

A stellar report card

Undeterred by the critique, the boy confidently defends his academic performance in the video, walking viewers through his scores across various subjects. He shows off impressive marks of 48, 46, and 43 out of 50, arguing that losing only a couple of marks is hardly a failure. He laments that despite these excellent results, his mother keeps insisting that his marks are too low. Expressing absolute satisfaction with his own performance, the young boy asserts that he is perfectly happy with his hard-earned marks.

Netizens react with humour and support

The viral video has sparked a wave of warm and amusing reactions from social media users, many of whom came to the boy's defence. Several commentators pointed out that this is a universal experience for children. "The rest of the two marks are with my son, he got 2 out of 50," joked one user. Another playfully suggested, "If she wants more marks, ask your mum to go to classes from tomorrow." Others chimed in saying, "Ask your mum how much she scored when she was in madrasa, you did great, dear!" and "Every mother in the world is the same; they only focus on the missing two marks."

ADVERTISEMENT

Disclaimer: The image used with this article has been sourced from the Instagram page shamonshaimonworld786_ to provide context and clarity to the story.