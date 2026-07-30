Malappuram: A 24-year-old man from Wayanad was killed, and his friend sustained critical injuries after the motorcycle they were travelling on collided with an Innova car at Changaramkulam in the early hours of Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Selbin (24), son of Santhosh and a native of Wayanad. His friend, Amal (29), son of Dasan and a native of Padinjarethara, suffered serious injuries in the accident.

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The mishap occurred around midnight on the Kuttippuram–Thrissur State Highway, in front of Sunrise Hospital at Changaramkulam. Selbin and Amal were reportedly travelling from Wayanad to Ernakulam when their motorcycle collided with an oncoming Innova car.

The impact threw both riders off the motorcycle. Local residents rushed them to the nearby hospital, but Selbin could not be saved. Amal, who sustained critical injuries, was later shifted to Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital for specialised treatment.

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Selbin’s body has been moved to the taluk hospital. After completing the post-mortem examination, the body will be handed over to his relatives.