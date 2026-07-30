Kalpetta: Two years on, the survivors of the Wayanad landslide nurse scars of a fateful night and unfulfilled promises. The catastrophe claimed 298 lives, including 32 people who were later declared dead after they had been reported missing. More than 630 people were rescued from the mud and debris.

Following the disaster, the state government announced an ambitious rehabilitation package. Backed by substantial contributions received for rescue, relief and rehabilitation, it promised a state-of-the-art township, speedy rehabilitation, compensation, livelihood assistance and ecological restoration.

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Much of that remains unfinished. The township, planned for about 410 affected families, is still under construction. Only 178 families have moved into completed houses in the first phase, while work on another 157 houses is in progress.

Compensation for many shop owners who lost both their commercial buildings and livelihoods is yet to be paid. The government's promise to identify no-go zones of land along the River Punnappuzha, restore cultivable land to farmers, and permit agriculture wherever feasible has also seen little progress. The rejuvenation of the river ecosystem remains largely on paper.

Wayanad township for landslide survivors under progress. Photo: Special arrangement

The government had also announced a ₹2 lakh micro-plan grant for each surviving family to help rebuild livelihoods. Many beneficiaries are still waiting for the full assistance.

"The previous LDF government failed even to publish a final beneficiary list for the township before leaving office," said K Babu, former president of the Meppadi Grama Panchayat.

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"The LDF government had nearly one year and ten months after the disaster to prove its commitment. Complaints regarding irregularities in beneficiary selection are yet to be addressed. I hope the UDF government will expedite the remaining procedures and ensure justice for the survivors," he said.

Naseer Alakkal, convener of the Jana Shabdam Action Council, said that after two years, at least a final beneficiary list should have been ready.

"We have no doubts about the quality of work being carried out by Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS). However, labour shortages and adverse weather have slowed down construction. Even then, the government could have completed other relief measures, especially the livelihood grants that would have helped families rebuild their lives. It is difficult to understand why these funds remain undistributed despite the availability of resources," he said.

While rehabilitation drags on, many survivors who lost everything have gradually begun rebuilding their lives, helped by the compassion of people. Many others still continue to live with grief that refuses to fade.

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Among them is Kalathingal Noufal of Chooralmala, who lost 11 members of his family, including his wife, children and parents, on the night of the disaster.

The Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre (KMCC), Muscat unit, mobilised funds to build him a 1,200 sq.ft house. Well-wishers also helped him establish a restaurant at Meppadi, aptly named "July 30", commemorating both the tragedy and his struggle to begin life anew.

"I keep myself busy in the restaurant, and that helps me stay away from painful memories," Noufal said. "But sometimes the memories return like another landslide, and I break down."

Another couple, Aneesh and Sayana, lost their three sons—Nived, Dhyan and Ishan—in the disaster. They continue to visit the mass grave at Puthumala, leaving sweets and toys for their children.

The couple drew public attention last Christmas after building a crib beside the grave, fulfilling a promise Aneesh had made to his son Dhyan before the tragedy.

"Whenever I miss them, I go to the grave and spend some time talking to them," Aneesh said. His wife Sayana is still struggling to recover from the trauma.

Sruthi, who lost her entire family in the landslide, had slowly begun rebuilding her life with the support of her fiancé, Jenson. Their marriage had been fixed. But tragedy struck again when Jenson died in a road accident, shattering her hopes once more.

Still recovering from multiple fractures suffered during the landslide, Sruthi now lives with relatives while trying to heal the emotional and physical scars left by successive tragedies.

River Punnappuzha - a reminder of the disaster

Before the landslide, it was a narrow mountain stream winding gently through dense greenery. Today, the river corridor has widened dramatically, scarred by vast stretches of debris, boulders and eroded banks.

Experts estimate that 5.7 million cubic metres of debris spread across nearly eight kilometres of the river course must eventually be managed to restore the ecosystem.

The proposed restoration plan includes ₹50 crore for debris removal, ₹140 crore for river-training structures, ₹3.9 crore for monitoring and early-warning systems, and ₹90 lakh for sub-soil investigations and scientific studies.

Although emergency work has cleared parts of the channel to ensure the free flow of water, comprehensive ecological restoration of the river has yet to begin.

Prayers at the mass grave

People from all faiths gathered at the mass grave at Puthumala on Thursday to mark the second anniversary of the disaster.

Families of the victims will participate in the memorial service. Agriculture Minister T Siddique, Revenue Minister A P Anilkumar, and Local Self-Government Minister K M Shaji will attend the programme, jointly organised by the Meppadi Grama Panchayat and the district administration.

Special KSRTC buses will operate from Kalpetta to Puthumala to facilitate travel for the victims' families and other mourners.