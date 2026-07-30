Idukki: A 23-year-old man convicted in a case involving the sexual assault of a minor girl has been sentenced to 20 years' rigorous imprisonment and fined ₹50,000. If he fails to pay the fine, he will have to undergo an additional year of rigorous imprisonment.

The Kattappana POCSO Court sentenced Aromal (23), a native of Adimakkal, Chakkukulam Padi, Koottar. The incident occurred in 2023.

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According to the prosecution, the accused, who was a friend of the survivor, trespassed into her house and sexually assaulted her after promising to marry her.

Adv Susmitha John appeared for the prosecution. The investigation was conducted and the charge sheet was filed by Jerlin V Scaria, the then Nedumkandam SHO.