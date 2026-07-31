Idukki: Traffic on the Thodupuzha–Puliyanmala State Highway was disrupted for some time after a huge tree was uprooted and fell across the road near Karippilangad on Friday afternoon amid heavy rain.

The tree, which stood on elevated ground along the roadside, toppled onto the highway over electric power lines at around 1 pm, completely blocking vehicular movement.

ADVERTISEMENT

A team from the Moolamattom Fire and Rescue Station rushed to the spot and, with the help of a JCB, cut and removed the tree, restoring traffic. Personnel from the Kulamavu Police Station and officials of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) also assisted in the operation by managing traffic and ensuring safety around the damaged power lines.

The rescue operation was led by Assistant Station Officer K A Jaffar Khan, with Senior Fire Officer Jins Mathew and Fire Officers Siju M P, Roy Mathew, James Thomas, Aneesh K Shaji and Afsal Khan taking part.

ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy rainfall continues to affect several parts of Idukki district, with authorities urging motorists to exercise caution while travelling through hilly areas.

This version is tighter, follows the inverted pyramid style, and keeps operational details toward the end while ending with a broader context about the continuing heavy rain.