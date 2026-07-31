In a move that has sparked widespread excitement among automotive enthusiasts, the Kerala Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has launched a public survey seeking feedback on easing vehicle modification guidelines. The survey, announced via the department's official social media channels, aims to gauge public sentiment on personalisation and modifications while balancing road safety and environmental concerns.

By releasing a structured feedback form, the MVD is inviting suggestions, demands, and safety concerns from the public. The department stated that the insights gathered will assist in formulating a progressive, balanced policy that allows car and bike enthusiasts to customise their vehicles without violating critical safety standards.

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Key areas of customisation under review

The survey primarily focuses on several major categories of vehicle alterations that have long been a bone of contention between motorists and law enforcement. These include aesthetic changes to body design and structure, performance enhancements like engine tuning, braking system upgrades, auxiliary lighting, and aftermarket high-decibel sound systems. Motorists also have the freedom to suggest customisations that are not included in the standard list.

Justifications and safety implications

However, requesting relaxations is not a one-way street. The MVD requires participants to provide clear justifications for their modification demands. Respondents must answer critical questions, such as where they intend to drive these modified vehicles—whether on off-road terrains, national highways, or city streets. Crucially, they must also explain whether these modifications pose any risk to overall vehicle safety or if they could potentially void standard motor insurance policies.

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The path to policy reform

Once the feedback collection window closes, the MVD will compile the data and submit a detailed report to the state government. The findings will then be discussed in the state cabinet before a final decision is made and official orders are issued. This structured approach marks a significant shift in how the state views automotive personalisation, offering a glimmer of hope to a thriving aftermarket community.