Thiruvananthapuram: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Crime Branch has found serious irregularities in the evaluation of the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) examination for the post of Chief in the State Planning Board, confirming allegations that the assessment process was manipulated to secure the first rank for a candidate.

According to the SIT's findings, obtained after examining PSC records, the evaluation process was tampered with to ensure that Arun J Prathap, a functionary of a Left-affiliated service organisation, secured the top rank. Investigators found that had the answer scripts been evaluated properly, Arun would not have figured in the rank list at all. He reportedly did not attempt 10 questions in the paper.

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The SIT is also probing whether there was political interference behind the alleged manipulation. Investigators have begun identifying officials who may have facilitated the irregularities, with the probe currently focusing on two senior PSC officials.

The case was registered based on a complaint filed by Alappuzha native V S Jayalal. Since the complaint did not name specific individuals responsible for the alleged fraud, no accused were named in the FIR. Officials said the names of those found responsible would be added in a report to be submitted before the court, following which they would be questioned. If the allegations are substantiated, arrests could follow.

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The SIT has so far received around 90 complaints related to various PSC examinations and has decided to expand the investigation team to handle the growing number of cases.

Hotel Management Assistant Professor recruitment

Meanwhile, a fresh complaint has surfaced alleging large-scale irregularities in PSC recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor in Hotel Management.

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According to the complaint, all candidates, including one who scored 92 out of 100 in the written examination, were excluded from the interview on eligibility grounds. The complainants allege that this paved the way for another candidate, who had secured only 27.67 marks in the written test, to be awarded full marks (20/20) in the interview and emerge as the first-rank holder.

The complaint points out that there is currently no UGC NET examination in Hotel Management. Instead, the PSC had prescribed a postgraduate degree with at least 55% marks and UGC NET qualification in a related subject as the eligibility criterion. The candidate who scored 92 marks reportedly possessed the required NET qualification in a related subject as well as a PhD, yet was allegedly not even called for the interview.

The complainants have also alleged that the PSC departed from its established practice of awarding no more than 70% of the interview marks. In this case, the selected candidate was allegedly given the full 20 marks in the interview.

Following the issuance of the advice memo, aggrieved candidates have approached the Kerala Administrative Tribunal seeking a stay on the appointment order to be issued by the Collegiate Education Department.