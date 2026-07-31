Tata Motors continues its safety winning streak as the highly popular Tata Punch EV has secured a coveted five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash tests. Demonstrating stellar crashworthiness, the electric SUV registered outstanding performance in both adult and child occupant safety metrics. With Tata Motors already scaling up production to meet growing demand, this stellar crash test result is expected to further drive the electric vehicle's popularity across India.

Stellar protection for child occupants

The Tata Punch EV delivered an exemplary performance in the child safety segment, securing 45 out of a maximum 49 points to earn its five-star rating. This includes a perfect score of 24 out of 24 in the dynamic crash test and a flawless 12 out of 12 in the child restraint system installation test. Furthermore, the vehicle achieved nine out of 13 points in the vehicle assessment category. ISOFIX child seat mounts are offered as standard on the outer rear seats, ensuring peace of mind for families.

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This safety rating is applicable across six key variants of the electric SUV, including SMT+ 40, ADV 40, EMP 40, EMP+S 40, SMT 30, and SMT+ 30. Standard safety features equipped across these variants include electronic stability control, curtain airbags, pedestrian protection systems, and seatbelt reminders for all occupants.

Exceptional adult occupant safety

In terms of adult occupant protection, the Punch EV secured a near-perfect score of 31.09 out of a total of 32 points, cementing its top-tier safety credentials. Out of 37 vehicles tested by Bharat NCAP to date, the Punch EV currently ranks seventh in adult occupant safety. Within the Bharat NCAP testing roster, 34 vehicles have achieved a five-star rating, while only three models secured a four-star rating.

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Pricing and powertrain configurations

The Punch EV is priced competitively, ranging from ₹9.69 lakh to ₹12.59 lakh (ex-showroom). For buyers looking for alternative financing models, prices start at an appealing ₹6.49 lakh under the Battery-as-a-Service ownership scheme. Customers can choose between two battery pack configurations: a 40 kWh battery unit offering an impressive certified range of 468 km, and a 30 kWh battery unit delivering a highly practical 365 km range on a single charge. This new five-star safety recognition is poised to further consolidate the Punch EV’s position as a dominant force in India’s fast-growing electric car market.