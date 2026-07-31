Thrissur: A young woman had a narrow escape after she slipped while attempting to board a moving train at Thrissur railway station on Thursday. She was rescued by a Railway Police officer, and CCTV footage of the incident has since surfaced.

The incident occurred at around 12.30 pm, shortly after the Sabari Express, bound for Thiruvananthapuram from Secunderabad, departed from the station.

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The woman lost her balance while trying to board the moving train and fell onto the platform, coming dangerously close to the train. Railway Police officer Santosh, who was on duty nearby, reacted swiftly and pulled her to safety, averting what could have been a fatal accident.

Speaking after the rescue, Santosh said he was relieved to have noticed the woman in time and saved her. He also cautioned passengers against attempting to board or alight from moving trains, noting that such risky behaviour is a frequent occurrence and can have fatal consequences.