In a bid to promote healthy living and support local backyard farming, the residents of Dalava Nagar in Erath Thuvayoor Vadakku have launched an innovative, community-led weekly market. Named 'Naattu Vipani' (local market), this roadside initiative connects local producers directly with consumers, completely eliminating middlemen from the trading chain.

Operating every Sunday from 4 pm to 6 pm, the market has quickly become a vibrant hub for residents looking to buy and sell organic, pesticide-free vegetables grown in their home gardens, alongside a variety of homemade products.

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A unique, self-sustaining financial model

One of the most notable features of this community market is its fair pricing and savings structure. Sellers have the absolute freedom to set the prices for their own goods. Once a sale is made, the seller receives 90% of the price immediately. The remaining 10% is held back and pooled into a community fund. This accumulated amount is then distributed back to the participants during the Onam festival season, calculated proportionately based on their active buying and selling throughout the year.

Promoting health and women's entrepreneurship

Driven by the motto "My health, my wealth," the organisers state that the primary objective of this market is to encourage every household to transition to growing and consuming clean, chemical-free food. In addition to farm-fresh items like banana bunches and seasonal greens, the market provides a significant platform for local women. Homemade delicacies and snacks prepared by women entrepreneurs are widely featured, boosting local livelihoods and fostering self-reliance within the village.