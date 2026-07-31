Thiruvananthapuram: Doctors have been unable to reattach the severed leg of a motorcyclist who was run over by a speeding car driven by heavily intoxicated occupants in Pattoor. The injured, Prashanth, a resident of Malayinkeezhu, remains on ventilator support at a private hospital.

The crash was so severe that Prashanth's leg was severed upon impact, catapulting into the premises of a nearby cemetery building. Although emergency responders managed to retrieve the severed limb and rush it to the hospital along with the injured, medical specialists confirmed that the tissue was too badly crushed and mangled to be surgically reattached.

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Drunk driving suspects remanded

The Thiruvananthapuram police have arrested and remanded the driver of the car, Siddharth Shivan, 29, a resident of Chadayamangalam, and the co-passenger, Ananthakrishnan, 25, from Kachani, Vattiyoorkavu. Medical examinations confirmed that both men were heavily under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. They have been booked under charges of culpable homicide and have been sent to judicial custody.

The tragedy occurred on Wednesday evening near the sharp bend by the Pattoor Orthodox Church cemetery. Witnesses reported that the speeding car lost control, smashed through the concrete median divider, and crashed head-on into Prashanth's oncoming motorcycle before ramming into a nearby auto-rickshaw. A forensic team visited the site on Thursday afternoon to collect evidence as part of the ongoing investigation into the incident.