A landslide that struck Morkkad in Kerala's Idukki district in the wee hours of Saturday left an elderly woman dead and two members of her family injured. The deceased was identified as Sumathi Ravi (69), while the injured are her husband, Ravi Narayanan (72), and their son, Ratheesh (38).

The landslide, which occurred around 2 am, was one of several rain-related incidents reported across the state as heavy downpours continued to batter Kerala. A large volume of mud engulfed the family's house, sparing only a portion of the kitchen. Ravi managed to escape with minor injuries.

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According to neighbours, Ravi rushed to them for help after his wife and son were trapped beneath the debris. Residents immediately reached the spot despite the heavy rain and managed to rescue Ratheesh, who was pinned under a concrete slab.

"We were able to rescue Ratheesh soon after Ravi came seeking help. However, we could not locate Sumathi at the time," neighbour Suma Narayanan told Onmanorama. Sumathi was eventually pulled out from the debris around 6.30 am.

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She was rushed to the District Hospital in Thodupuzha but succumbed to her injuries. Ratheesh is undergoing treatment at St Mary's Hospital in Thodupuzha.

"Ratheesh sustained injuries after bricks fell on him. However, his condition is reported to be stable," Suma said. Sumathi's post-mortem examination is under way.

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The family primarily depended on farming on land adjacent to their home. The couple also have a daughter, Rasna, who lives in Kolapra with her husband's family.

Following the incident, MLA Roy Paulose, MP Dean Kuriakose and District Collector Dinesan Cheruvat visited the site.

Several landslides were reported across Kerala on Saturday, with another fatality reported from Poonjar. At Mathayippara in Upputhara, a landslide struck a police jeep. Fortunately, the police personnel had stepped out of the vehicle moments earlier and escaped unhurt. Two minor landslides were also reported at Nellappara in Karinkunnam, though no casualties were reported. In Pathanamthitta district, landslides were reported from several hilly areas as heavy rain continued through the night.