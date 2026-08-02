With a class-leading range, an unprecedented 80% buyback assurance, and a highly competitive price tag, the newly launched Kia Syros EV makes an incredibly compelling case for itself. Fresh off a challenging test drive through the winding climbs and descents of Bengaluru's iconic Nandi Hills, it is safe to say that this electric SUV is a formidable contender. Blending exceptional drivability, generous cabin space, and effortless handling with an eye-catching aesthetic, the Syros EV is poised to elevate the compact electric vehicle segment to a whole new level.

Striking and modern design aesthetics

While the visual differences between the electric model and its petrol/diesel counterparts are subtle, they successfully lend the Syros EV a cleaner, more futuristic character. A redesigned front grille, aerodynamically optimised alloy wheels, sleek automatic flush door handles, and subtle EV branding enhance its overall appeal. The signature boxy stance of the vehicle, which has already garnered significant attention, looks even more striking in the exclusive colour options dedicated solely to the electric version.

Kia EV Syros. Image Credit: Kia

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An upscale, high-tech cabin

Step inside, and you are greeted by an elegant dual-screen setup that seamlessly integrates the digital instrument cluster with the main touchscreen infotainment system. The two-tone, sporty steering wheel feels tailor-made for Gen-Z drivers, offering tactile comfort and intuitive controls that are remarkably easy to operate. Comfort has been prioritised with ventilated front and rear seats, ensuring great under-thigh support and room to stretch. Premium finishes on the dashboard, door panels, and central armrest elevate the luxury quotient of the cabin.

Unmatched battery options and real-world range

The Kia Syros EV comes with two battery pack options: a 42 kWh version and a larger 51.4 kWh unit. The former delivers an impressive range of 443 km, while the latter boasts a segment-best range of 526 km. During our test drive across the steep inclines of Nandi Hills, the 51.4 kWh variant effortlessly delivered a real-world range close to 510 km. Unlike several other electric vehicles that suffer from sudden battery level drops under stress, the Syros EV maintained consistent power, with its regenerative braking system playing a stellar role in conserving energy. Charging is equally efficient; a 10.8 kW AC home charger fully charges the battery in 6 to 8 hours, while a 100 kW DC fast charger can juice it from 0 to 80% in a mere 39 minutes.

Kia EV Syros. Image Credit: Kia

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Effortless dynamics on the road

While electric vehicles are generally known for their responsive driving dynamics, the Syros EV takes performance a notch higher. Instantaneous acceleration, precise braking, and a well-sorted suspension setup make for an incredibly confident drive. Powering the SUV is a single electric motor producing a robust 169 BHP, capable of launching the car from 0 to 100 km/h in just 8.1 seconds. Despite its SUV proportions, the Syros EV feels incredibly agile and hassle-free, handling more like a compact hatchback in busy urban environments.

Kia EV Syros. Image Credit: Kia

Revolutionary ownership benefits

To make the EV transition smoother for buyers, Kia has introduced some industry-first ownership packages. Foremost is the unique 80% buyback guarantee, which ensures that if you return the vehicle after three years of ownership, you receive 80% of its purchase value back. Additionally, Kia is offering a reassuring 15-year or unlimited-kilometre lifetime battery warranty, alongside the newly popularised Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option, making the Syros EV extremely affordable up front.

Kia EV Syros. Image Credit: Kia

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A robust safety net

Safety is a major highlight, with the Syros EV boasting a rugged build quality. It is packed with comprehensive safety features, including six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems). The inclusion of disc brakes on all four wheels and a high-definition 360-degree camera further simplifies driving and parking in tight spaces.

Kia EV Syros. Image Credit: Kia

Leading the pack

When pitted against its immediate rivals, the Syros EV easily pulls ahead in several critical parameters. Competitors will struggle to match its combination of class-leading range and stellar buyback guarantees. Backed by Kia's strong brand value and reliable after-sales network, the Syros EV is well-positioned to become a massive crowd-pleaser.

Kia EV Syros. Image Credit: Kia

Pricing and variants

The Kia Syros EV is available in seven different variants across two battery capacities. The 42 kWh line-up starts with the HTK variant priced at ₹13.49 lakh, followed by the HTK Plus at ₹14.99 lakh, and the HTX at ₹15.99 lakh. For the larger 51.4 kWh extended-range (ER) versions, pricing starts at ₹16.99 lakh for the HTK Plus ER, ₹17.99 lakh for the HTX ER, ₹19.49 lakh for the HTX Plus ER, and tops out at ₹19.99 lakh for the premium HTX X-Line ER.

Kia EV Syros. Image Credit: Kia

Our verdict

At a time when volatile fuel prices and concerns around E20 ethanol-blend fuels are nudging consumers towards electric mobility, the Kia Syros EV emerges as an ideal choice. By effectively addressing traditional EV anxieties like range anxiety and resale depreciation, the Syros EV allows you to enjoy emission-free driving with absolute peace of mind.