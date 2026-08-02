Recent cloudbursts across Kerala have brought back haunting memories of the catastrophic 2018 floods. As local water bodies overflow and inundate residential areas, many families find themselves dealing with flooded homes once again. Navigating the aftermath of a flood can be overwhelming, but taking prompt, systematic action is crucial to ensuring your family's safety and minimising property damage. Here is a comprehensive guide on how to manage post-flood cleanup and protect your home from future disasters.

Prioritise safety and cut the power

The moment water begins to enter your home, safety must be your absolute priority. Immediately disconnect all electrical appliances and switch off the main power supply. Do not touch or operate any electrical devices while standing in water. Next, ensure your cooking gas cylinders are turned off. Because floodwaters are often contaminated with sewage, chemicals, and dangerous debris, always wear protective gear such as rubber boots, gloves, and face masks before stepping into the water.

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Draining the stagnant water

Once the rain subsides, the next step is to drain the accumulated water from your house using buckets or a submersible water pump. Outdoors, you can dig temporary trenches or channels to redirect standing water away from your property. Stagnant water is a breeding ground for disease-carrying pests and bacteria, so it must be cleared as quickly as possible. Ensure the interior is thoroughly dry and vacuumed before attempting to safely restore your electricity connection.

Deep cleaning and disinfection

When the water is gone, you will likely be left with a thick layer of mud and debris. Wash down all affected surfaces using clean water from a hose, and then disinfect every nook and corner. Using a bleach solution is highly effective for sanitising floors and walls. If you cannot get them professionally cleaned and dried, it is best to discard wet mattresses, carpets, and upholstered furniture, as they quickly become hotbeds for toxic mould. Keep doors and windows wide open to allow fresh air to circulate, and use fans or dehumidifiers to eliminate residual moisture.

Representative Image: Photo credit: AJP/ Shutterstock.com

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Future-proofing your home against floods

To protect your property from future weather anomalies, it is wise to invest in better plot drainage. Ensure the ground slopes away from your home's foundation and install efficient drainage systems, such as soak pits or French drains. If your home is built in a low-lying area, you might want to look into modern structural-lifting technologies to elevate the entire building. Seal any foundation cracks with high-quality waterproofing materials. Finally, if you live near a water body, keep sandbags or flood barriers ready to deploy whenever heavy rain warnings are issued.