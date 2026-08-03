Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has suffered an estimated loss of ₹25.43 crore after the recent spell of extremely heavy rainfall severely damaged the state's power distribution network.

As of 4 pm on August 3, the rain-related damage had affected 2,892 transformers, disrupting power supply to 6,56,770 consumers across the state, according to a preliminary assessment released on Monday.

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While electricity has been restored to most areas, 63,676 consumers are still without power.

The downpour damaged 349 high-tension (HT) poles and 2,599 low-tension (LT) poles. In addition, HT lines snapped at 248 locations, while LT lines were damaged at 7,212 locations. A total of 233 transformers were completely submerged in floodwaters.

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KSEB said restoration work is progressing on a war footing across the state. Kannur and Pathanamthitta districts have been the worst affected in terms of power outages.

The utility said most of the remaining disruptions are in flood-hit areas, where power can be restored only after floodwaters recede and safety protocols are fully complied with.

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KSEB has opened control rooms at the electrical circle level across the state. The board has also appealed to consumers for their cooperation during the restoration process.

KSEB control room (Electrical circle) numbers:

Kattakkada- 9446008042

Kottarakkara- 8547465197

Pathanamthitta- 9446009451

Kottayam- 9496008063

Pala- 9496008230, 9496001912 (WhatsApp: 9496018397)

Harippad- 9496008509

Alappuzha- 9496008413

Ernakulam- 9496008720

Perumbavoor- 9496008865

Thodupuzha- 9496009265

Thrissur- 9496009601

Irinjalakuda- 9496009439

Palakkad- 9496009936

Shoranur- 9496010094

Nilambur- 9496012485

Tirur- 9496010418

Manjeri- 9496010273

Kozhikode- 9496010692

Vadakara-9496010849

Kalpetta- 9496010625

Kannur- 9496011176

Sreekandapuram- 9496018618

Kasaragod- 9496011431