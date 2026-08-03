Heavy rains cause ₹25 crore damage to KSEB network; 63,000 consumers still without power
The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has incurred an estimated loss of ₹25.43 crore due to extensive damage to its power distribution network caused by recent heavy rainfall.
The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has incurred an estimated loss of ₹25.43 crore due to extensive damage to its power distribution network caused by recent heavy rainfall.
The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has incurred an estimated loss of ₹25.43 crore due to extensive damage to its power distribution network caused by recent heavy rainfall.
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has suffered an estimated loss of ₹25.43 crore after the recent spell of extremely heavy rainfall severely damaged the state's power distribution network.
As of 4 pm on August 3, the rain-related damage had affected 2,892 transformers, disrupting power supply to 6,56,770 consumers across the state, according to a preliminary assessment released on Monday.
While electricity has been restored to most areas, 63,676 consumers are still without power.
The downpour damaged 349 high-tension (HT) poles and 2,599 low-tension (LT) poles. In addition, HT lines snapped at 248 locations, while LT lines were damaged at 7,212 locations. A total of 233 transformers were completely submerged in floodwaters.
KSEB said restoration work is progressing on a war footing across the state. Kannur and Pathanamthitta districts have been the worst affected in terms of power outages.
The utility said most of the remaining disruptions are in flood-hit areas, where power can be restored only after floodwaters recede and safety protocols are fully complied with.
KSEB has opened control rooms at the electrical circle level across the state. The board has also appealed to consumers for their cooperation during the restoration process.
KSEB control room (Electrical circle) numbers:
Kattakkada- 9446008042
Kottarakkara- 8547465197
Pathanamthitta- 9446009451
Kottayam- 9496008063
Pala- 9496008230, 9496001912 (WhatsApp: 9496018397)
Harippad- 9496008509
Alappuzha- 9496008413
Ernakulam- 9496008720
Perumbavoor- 9496008865
Thodupuzha- 9496009265
Thrissur- 9496009601
Irinjalakuda- 9496009439
Palakkad- 9496009936
Shoranur- 9496010094
Nilambur- 9496012485
Tirur- 9496010418
Manjeri- 9496010273
Kozhikode- 9496010692
Vadakara-9496010849
Kalpetta- 9496010625
Kannur- 9496011176
Sreekandapuram- 9496018618
Kasaragod- 9496011431