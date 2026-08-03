As heavy rain continues to lash Kerala, district collectors of Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kasaragod and Kozhikode have declared a holiday for all educational institutions on Tuesday.

The holiday applies to all educational institutions, from anganwadis to professional colleges, as well as tuition centres. However, previously scheduled public examinations and university examinations will be held as planned.

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Kerala Public Service Commission has cancelled all online and OMR examinations scheduled for August 4, 5, 6 and 10 due to heavy rain and inclement weather. New dates will be announced later.

Meanwhile, Mahatma Gandhi University has postponed all theory and practical examinations scheduled between August 4 and 7. The university said revised examination dates will be announced later.

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In Pathanamthitta, the continuing downpour has also led to the cancellation of the Aranmula Vallasadya scheduled for August 4 and 5. District Collector A. Nizamuddin said the KSRTC Budget Tourism packages linked to the traditional feast have also been cancelled. Those who had already booked the programme will be accommodated on a later date.

In Kannur, a holiday has been declared for educational institutions in Taliparamba, Payyannur and Iritty taluks in view of the adverse weather conditions.

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In Idukki and Wayanad districts, all schools functioning as relief camps have been given a holiday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued heavy rainfall across Kerala. An orange alert is in force in 12 districts, while Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam remain under a yellow alert.