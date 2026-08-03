Motorists have been strongly advised to avoid the Cherthala-Kumarakom-Kottayam road due to severe waterlogging, Kottayam District Collector Chetan Kumar Meena has announced. With heavy rain persisting across the district and water levels in major waterbodies rising rapidly, the administration is on high alert.

Residents living in low-lying regions and along riverbanks have been urged to remain vigilant. The local administration has advised the public to follow instructions from police and revenue authorities, and pay attention to public microphone announcements. People residing in vulnerable zones should relocate to relief camps or safer alternative accommodations immediately. In case of emergencies, residents are requested to contact the district or taluk-level control rooms.

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Orange alert issued for Kottayam

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Kottayam on 3 August, forecasting isolated instances of very heavy rainfall. The IMD defines very heavy rainfall as precipitation ranging between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm within a 24-hour period.

1) Coping with relentless rain: Residents relocate to a relative's house with their pet dog after floodwaters entered their home at Kosamattom Junction in Kottayam. 2) Debris accumulated under the Thazhathangadi bridge in Kottayam.

Emergency contact numbers

The authorities have released emergency helpline numbers for residents requiring assistance:



District Control Room (Collectorate): 94465 62236



Taluk Control Rooms:

• Kottayam: 85479 85727

• Changanassery: 94960 14587

• Meenachil: 94966 86325

• Kanjirappally: 94952 65800

• Vaikom: 94961 74871



Animal Husbandry Department: 04812 2564623, 94474 18095