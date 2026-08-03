Avoid Cherthala-Kumarakom-Kottayam route due to flooding, warns District Collector
Kottayam District Collector advises avoiding the Cherthala-Kumarakom-Kottayam road due to severe waterlogging amid heavy rain; residents in low-lying areas should relocate to relief camps.
Kottayam District Collector advises avoiding the Cherthala-Kumarakom-Kottayam road due to severe waterlogging amid heavy rain; residents in low-lying areas should relocate to relief camps.
Kottayam District Collector advises avoiding the Cherthala-Kumarakom-Kottayam road due to severe waterlogging amid heavy rain; residents in low-lying areas should relocate to relief camps.
Motorists have been strongly advised to avoid the Cherthala-Kumarakom-Kottayam road due to severe waterlogging, Kottayam District Collector Chetan Kumar Meena has announced. With heavy rain persisting across the district and water levels in major waterbodies rising rapidly, the administration is on high alert.
Residents living in low-lying regions and along riverbanks have been urged to remain vigilant. The local administration has advised the public to follow instructions from police and revenue authorities, and pay attention to public microphone announcements. People residing in vulnerable zones should relocate to relief camps or safer alternative accommodations immediately. In case of emergencies, residents are requested to contact the district or taluk-level control rooms.
Orange alert issued for Kottayam
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Kottayam on 3 August, forecasting isolated instances of very heavy rainfall. The IMD defines very heavy rainfall as precipitation ranging between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm within a 24-hour period.
Emergency contact numbers
The authorities have released emergency helpline numbers for residents requiring assistance:
District Control Room (Collectorate): 94465 62236
Taluk Control Rooms:
• Kottayam: 85479 85727
• Changanassery: 94960 14587
• Meenachil: 94966 86325
• Kanjirappally: 94952 65800
• Vaikom: 94961 74871
Animal Husbandry Department: 04812 2564623, 94474 18095