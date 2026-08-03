A 55-year-old woman died after a KSRTC bus lost control and plunged into a gorge in Nelliyampathy, Palakkad, on Monday morning. The deceased has been identified as Jayanthi.

The accident occurred around 10 am, about 1 km from the Pothundy Dam, as the bus was descending the hill and approaching a bend. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to plunge into the gorge.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, several passengers were injured in the accident as the bus was carrying many people. Fire and Rescue Services personnel, along with ambulances and cranes, rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations.

Rescue efforts are continuing, and the injured are being shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment.