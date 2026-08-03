As heavy rainfall and strong winds lash several regions, the Department of Animal Husbandry has issued a critical advisory for livestock owners. Ensuring the safety and well-being of farm animals during monsoon-driven disasters requires proactive planning and swift action to mitigate preventable losses.

Prioritise safe relocation

With floodwaters rising rapidly in low-lying areas, livestock housed in vulnerable sheds must be relocated to elevated, secure shelters well in advance. In extreme emergency situations where water levels spike unexpectedly, always untie the animals. Leaving them bound prevents them from swimming to safety, which can lead to tragic consequences.

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Secure dry feed and clean drinking water

Dampness is the breeding ground for toxic fungi. Ensure that hay, straw, and cattle feed are stored in dry, moisture-free zones. Feeding mouldy or spoiled feed to animals must be avoided at all costs, as it can cause severe respiratory and digestive illnesses. Additionally, because rainwater run-off and stagnant water pools easily become contaminated, livestock must only be given fresh, clean drinking water.

Representative Image. Photo Credit: Tanakom Pairat/istockphoto.com

Check infrastructure and eliminate hazards

Before storms intensify, inspect and trim any weak tree branches hanging precariously over animal sheds to prevent structural collapse. Electrical safety is another critical concern; ensure all wiring, switches, and connections inside and around the shed are secure, insulated, and well out of reach of potential water logging. Under no circumstances should animals be tied in open fields or under solitary trees during thunderstorms and lightning strikes.

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Manage pests and boost immunity

Stagnant water pools act as breeding grounds for mosquitoes, flies, and ticks, which spread diseases. Sprinkle bleaching powder around the sheds regularly to disinfect the area and keep pathogens at bay. To keep their natural defences high during stressful weather shifts, supplement your livestock's diet with high-quality mineral mixtures to boost their immunity.

Follow official protocols and claim compensation

Always keep the contact details of your nearest veterinary clinic and local rescue teams handy. Livestock owners are urged to strictly follow all safety guidelines issued by the Disaster Management Authority and local administration. In the unfortunate event of livestock loss due to natural disasters, report the incident immediately to your local veterinary office to initiate the official process for securing financial compensation under disaster relief norms.