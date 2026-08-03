The Manjeri police have taken into custody and remanded a man accused of murdering a local councillor after he went into hiding on the day a court in Malappuram was set to pronounce its verdict in the case.

The accused, Shuhaib, along with another person, allegedly murdered Abdul Jaleel, a councillor of the Manjeri municipality, on March 29, 2022. The incident occurred around 10 pm when Shuhaib allegedly intercepted the car in which Jaleel was travelling and stabbed him with a sharp weapon.

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According to the FIR, the attack was allegedly triggered by an earlier incident that day, when Jaleel had blocked Shuhaib's car, leading to a verbal altercation between the two.

As the three-year-long trial was nearing its conclusion, with the verdict scheduled to be delivered last week, Shuhaib went into hiding on the morning of the judgment.

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"After he failed to appear before the court, the court split up the case against him and issued a warrant for his arrest. Acting on this, officers were mobilised to track him down," a police officer told Onmanorama.

Police eventually traced Shuhaib to a hideout near Nellikuthu, where he was taken into custody. He was later remanded to judicial custody and sent to prison.