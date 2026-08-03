The Nenmara police on Monday registered a case against the driver of the KSRTC bus that lost control and plunged into a gorge in Nelliampathy, killing one person and injuring several others.

The case has been registered under Sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way in a manner that endangers human life), 106 (causing death by a rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide), 125A (rash or negligent act endangering human life or personal safety without causing actual physical injury), and 125B (causing simple hurt by a rash or negligent act) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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The victim was identified as Jayanthi, 55, a worker at an orange farm in Nelliyampathy. She was travelling with her husband, who survived unhurt. He was seated at the rear of the bus, while she was seated in the front.

According to the Nenmara police, inquest proceedings are underway. The body will be handed over to the family after autopsy and other legal formalities.

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The accident occurred around 10 am near the checkpoint, about 1 km from Pothundy Dam, as the bus was descending the hill from Nelliyampathy to Nenmara and approaching a bend. According to the police, the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to plunge into the gorge.

The bus was carrying around 60 passengers. Two others sustained critical injuries, while around 30 others suffered minor injuries and are currently undergoing treatment, the police said. The critically injured passengers have been admitted to a private hospital, while those with minor injuries are undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

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Personnel from the Kollengode Fire and Rescue Services, along with ambulances and cranes, rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations.

According to the Kollangode Fire and Rescue Services personnel, the bus was trapped between two trees in the gorge. Jayanthi was crushed between the bus and one of the trees that the vehicle had rammed into. The fire force team used a hydraulic cutter to pry open parts of the bus and free her. She was rushed to a nearby hospital in an ambulance, but doctors declared her brought dead, fire force personnel told Onmanorama.

Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident. Statements of passengers and other witnesses are being recorded.