Thodupuzha: A dispute over trip timings between two private bus drivers led to a temporary traffic disruption after one of the buses was parked across the road, blocking the movement of vehicles for over half an hour. Meanwhile, the police filed a case against Vishnu, the driver of the Aines bus that operates on the Thodupuzha – Vannapuram route. The police stated that they have added charges of drunk driving too as the medical tests proved that Vishnu was drunk at the time.

The incident ocured at around 10 am on sunday at Pattayam - Karimannoor route. The dispute occurred when the owner of the Nimbus bus that is scheduled to operate the route after Aines, followed the latter on another vehicle and entered into a heated verbal altercation with Vishnu over the trip timings.

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An agitated driver parked the bus across the road, blocking the road. However, the passengers and the people of the locality turned against him when the traffic got disrupted. Vishnu removed the bus from the road only after the Thodupuzha police arrived. Both parties were then summoned to the police station and a case was charged against the driver. Vishnu has been asked to report at the motor vehicle department’s office at Thodupuzha today.