For millions of daily commuters, a trusty scooter or motorcycle is the ultimate lifeline for navigating bustling city streets. However, keeping your two-wheeler in top shape, especially when navigating heavy rain and waterlogged roads, requires more than just regular fuel top-ups. By paying attention to a few simple maintenance details, you can significantly reduce your repair bills, boost your fuel economy, and prolong the lifespan of your vehicle.

Keep an eye on tyre pressure

Low tyre pressure is one of the most common yet overlooked culprits behind a sluggish ride. When your tyres lack sufficient air, you might notice your handlebars wobbling or pulling to one side. Riding on under-inflated tyres drastically reduces your fuel mileage, causes the engine to overheat, and accelerates tyre wear. To avoid this, make it a habit to check and maintain the correct tyre pressure at least once every fortnight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch out for steering head issues

If your scooter has crossed the 35,000 km mark, you may begin to experience steering stiffness or side pulling. This is often caused by a worn-out steering head (commonly known as the coneset). Over time, the internal cup and ball bearings wear out or rust, compromising your balance and safety. If you notice any handling issues, get the coneset inspected by a mechanic immediately.

Do not ignore engine misfires

Does your scooter sputter or unexpectedly stall mid-ride? A clogged air filter is likely to blame. A blocked filter starves the engine of clean air, causing misfires, excessive vibrations, and a sharp drop in fuel efficiency. Generally, air filters should be replaced every 16,000 to 18,000 km. However, if you regularly commute through dusty or heavily polluted areas, you will need to replace them much sooner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tackle waterlogged streets with caution

Riding through flooded streets is one of the quickest ways to ruin your scooter. If the water level is deep enough to submerge your tyres, water can easily seep into the engine and clutch assembly. It is always wise to avoid heavily flooded paths altogether. Furthermore, when parking your vehicle in the rain, remember to lock the ignition keyhole using the shutter lock to prevent water from trickling inside.

The golden rule for water-damaged scooters

If your scooter gets caught in a flood or goes under water, never attempt to start it. Cranking a water-logged engine can lead to catastrophic hydraulic lock. To check if water has penetrated the system, unscrew the oil dipstick. If the engine oil appears milky, discoloured, or is sitting well above the normal level, water has definitely mixed with the oil. Transport the vehicle straight to a service centre on a flatbed or tow truck.

ADVERTISEMENT

Keep electrical switches dry

After riding in heavy rain or washing your vehicle, always use a clean, dry microfibre cloth to thoroughly dry the switchgear panels on your handlebars. Water seeping into these electrical contact points can cause short circuits and malfunctioning indicators. When washing your scooter at home, ensure the ignition key is removed before spraying any water.

Troubleshoot morning starting issues

If your scooter struggles to start on cold mornings, a faulty spark plug could be the culprit. A worn-out spark plug leads to poor combustion, reducing fuel efficiency and causing frequent misfires. As a rule of thumb, replace your spark plug every 8,000 km to maintain optimal ignition performance.

Always use the centre stand to kickstart

It can be tempting to quickly kickstart your scooter while it is resting on its side stand, or even with no stand at all. However, doing this puts unnecessary strain on the kickstart gear mechanism, causing it to wear out prematurely. Always place the vehicle securely on its centre stand before using the kickstarter for a proper, safe crank.

Tips for storing your vehicle long-term

If you plan to leave your scooter unused for several months, taking these steps will prevent a massive repair bill when you return:

• Drain the old fuel completely, as petrol degrades over time.

• Always park the vehicle on its centre stand.

• Place a wooden block or support under the frame so the tyres do not rest directly on the cold floor, preventing flat spots and rubber damage.

• Disconnect the battery to prevent deep discharge.

• Use a breathable, high-quality body cover to protect the vehicle from dust and moisture.