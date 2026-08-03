Thrissur: Sindhu Royson, 48, was returning to her scooter after bidding farewell to her daughter when a KSRTC bus fatally ran over her in Puthukad early on Monday. Her daughter Ann Mariya had left Kochi for an internship at a private hospital.

According to her relative, Joshy Ponthokan, Mariya, who came home on Sunday afternoon, was returning to Kochi on Monday morning. A native of Kanjoor, Sindhu was an employee at an LED light shop in Ollur. As Sindhu's husband Royson was recovering from two surgeries at home, Sindhu decided to drop her daughter at the bus stop on her scooter, he said.

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The two were wearing raincoats due to the drizzling rain. Sindhu was still wearing her helmet when Mariya boarded the bus. As she was walking back to her scooter, the KSRTC bus allegedly went out of control, rammed into her and ran over her head, killing her on the spot, Joshy told Onmanorama.

"Ann Mariya was informed about the incident before she reached Kochi. Relatives picked her up from Angamaly," he said. She is also survived by her son, Arone.

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A case has been registered against the bus driver under Sections 281(rash or negligent driving or riding on a public way) and 106(1)(causing a person's death by a rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). According to the First Information Report (FIR), the bus allegedly hit Sindhu at Puthukad Junction around 6.20 am. She was thrown onto the road by the impact and sustained critical head injuries.

According to the Puthukad police, eyewitnesses told officers that the driver experienced physical discomfort, causing him to lose control of the vehicle. The bus then crashed into a building owned by Attupuram Varghese, which houses a tea stall, a lottery shop and other establishments. The occupants escaped unhurt. "As it was early morning, only one passenger was on board the bus at the time of the accident. The driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital," police said. Personnel from the Puthukad Fire and Rescue Services also reached the spot and assisted with the rescue operations.

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Ward member Siju Payappilly alleged that the bus was speeding when it hit Sindhu. "The incident happened just 200 metres from the KSRTC bus stand. There was only one stop before the accident site," he said. The KSRTC bus sustained damage to its front portion after crashing into the roadside building.

The autopsy is underway, following which the body will be handed over to the family. The funeral will be held at around 5.30 pm, relatives said.