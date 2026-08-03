Jawa-Yezdi Motorcycles has officially unveiled its updated 2026 Yezdi range in Kerala, perfectly timed for the festive season of Onam. The brand-new lineup introduces three distinctive and rugged models: the Yellow Falcon Adventure, the Green Mamba Roadster, and the Grey Panther Scrambler, each bringing a fresh personality and upgraded features to the premium motorcycle market.

Premium features and pricing

The standout addition to the range is the Yellow Falcon Adventure, which now boasts high-performance tubeless cross-spoke wheels—a first-in-segment feature for this model—along with refreshed colour schemes designed to turn heads. In terms of pricing, the Yellow Falcon Adventure is available in a bracket of ₹2,13,969 to ₹2,33,969. Meanwhile, both the eye-catching Green Mamba Roadster and the versatile Grey Panther Scrambler are launched with an attractive price tag of ₹2,06,969 (all prices ex-showroom, Kerala).

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Expanding footprint and market leadership

Classic Legends, the parent manufacturer of Jawa-Yezdi, has highly ambitious plans to deepen its consumer connection. Currently holding over 20 touchpoints in Kerala, the brand is planning a massive retail expansion program to scale up to 700 customer touchpoints across India by FY28. Nationwide bookings for the highly anticipated 2026 lineup are now officially open at all authorised dealerships.

Commenting on the grand launch, Anupam Thareja, Co-founder of Classic Legends, stated that the brand is proud to introduce the 2026 range to riders in Kerala during the joyous season of Onam. He expressed strong confidence that this festive introduction will solidify their bond with regional enthusiasts, positioning Jawa-Yezdi to become the absolute leader in its category across the state.