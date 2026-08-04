Kozhikode: A 40-year-old bus driver was found hanging inside a bus at the Perambra bus stand in the district on Tuesday morning. The deceased was identified as Hareesh, a resident of Kizhakkayil near Nochad. Hareesh was the driver of the private bus operating on the Perambra–Vadakara route.

According to police, Hareesh had stayed overnight inside the bus after completing his duty on Monday. When his wife tried to contact him around 10.30 pm, he answered the phone and told her that he would return home. However, he did not answer subsequent calls, though the phone continued to ring, police said.

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Concerned after being unable to contact him, Harish’s brother came to the bus stand on Tuesday morning. He found Hareesh hanging near the rear door inside the bus at around 5.45 am. The body was shifted to the Perambra Taluk Hospital for post-mortem procedures. Hareesh is survived by his wife, Athira, and two daughters, Thanmaya, and Aliya.