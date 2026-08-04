"My child never listens to me!" It is a common complaint heard from parents today. But before we utter these words, it is worth asking ourselves a vital question: are our children truly listening to what we say, or are they simply watching how we live? It is a well-known truth that a home is a child's first school, and parents are their very first teachers. A child's behaviour, self-confidence, and outlook on the world are shaped during their formative years. This is why child psychologists emphasise that how you conduct your life in front of your children is far more important than the lectures you give them.

The true value of time

Perhaps the greatest challenge for modern parents is the scarcity of time. Juggling professional demands and household responsibilities often means sacrificing the most precious thing we can offer our children: our time. While we can easily buy them expensive toys and the latest electronic gadgets, these materialistic offerings can never replace a quiet, loving conversation with mum and dad. Providing children with everything they demand is not a true measure of love. In fact, learning to say "no" is an essential part of parenting. When we instantly satisfy every whim, we raise a generation that does not know how to wait. Children must learn that patience, resilience, and effort are vital parts of life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Be the role model, not the lecturer

In almost every home today, smartphones consume a major portion of our day. Often, when children approach their parents to share stories from school or seek attention, they find their parents' eyes glued to a screen. This subtle neglect is not easily forgotten by young minds. If we spend hours scrolling through our phones, with what authority can we admonish our children for doing the same? Children do not copy our advice; they mimic our actions. To teach them healthy habits, we must first model them ourselves.

Representative image. Photo credits : fizkes/ istock.com

Letting them learn from mistakes

Making mistakes is a natural part of growing up, and every error is an opportunity for a child to learn. Scolding, comparing them to others, or humiliating them will never bring about positive change. Instead, it breeds resentment and damages their self-worth. What they truly need from us is the reassuring promise: "You can do this, try again, we are right here with you." While contemporary education places immense pressure on academic grades, we must remember that a report card does not define life success. Teaching them to respect others, show empathy, practise gratitude, and value family relationships is what truly builds a wholesome individual.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nurturing their unique potential

Every child is unique, gifted with different abilities and inclinations. Expecting every child to excel in the same field is as absurd as asking a fish to climb a tree. Some children may thrive academically, while others might find their calling in music, art, or sports. Our primary responsibility as parents is to identify and nurture their inherent talents rather than imposing our expectations on them. Behind every well-adjusted adult is usually a supportive parent who guided them with love. As the years fly by, children will eventually spread their wings and leave the nest. When they look back, they will not remember the expensive gadgets we bought them, but the warm comfort of being held when they cried and the unconditional support they received when they stumbled.