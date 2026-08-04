Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has allowed authorised shooters engaged in culling wild boars to operate anywhere in the state, removing the earlier restriction that limited them to the jurisdiction of the local self-government institution (LSGI) that had empanelled them.

The decision aims to ensure the effective deployment of shooters during emergencies arising from human-wildlife conflict, particularly incidents involving wild boars that threaten human lives, crops and property.

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Under an earlier government order, presidents and chairpersons of local self-government institutions were empowered to authorise the culling of nuisance wild boars, and each LSGI prepared its own panel of approved shooters. However, the services of these shooters could only be utilised within the administrative limits of the respective local body.

The government said this arrangement often delayed response during emergencies, as authorised shooters could not be deployed outside the jurisdiction of the local body that had enlisted them.

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Acting on a recommendation from the Chief Wildlife Warden, the government has now permitted all local self-government institutions to utilise the services of any approved shooter empanelled by an LSGI anywhere in Kerala, irrespective of district boundaries.

The order states that the move will help ensure a quicker and more efficient response to incidents of human-wildlife conflict involving wild boars across the state.

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The Chief Wildlife Warden has been directed to take the necessary follow-up steps to implement the order.