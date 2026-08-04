A notorious burglar accused in over 40 theft cases across Kerala has been arrested in connection with a major house break-in in Kollam, where 25 sovereigns of gold were stolen. The accused, 29-year-old Kannappan Ratheesh, was apprehended by local residents in Philgiri near Kadakkal and handed over to the police after evading capture for seven months.

The incident occurred on 27 January at the residence of Saleena Beevi in Philgiri. The burglar gained entry into the house by breaking open the back door while Saleena was away at work. After ransacking the house, he made off with 25 sovereigns of gold stored in a wardrobe, which belonged to Saleena’s daughter-in-law. The theft came to light only when Saleena returned home in the evening and discovered her house ransacked.

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The investigation and arrest

Following a detailed probe, the Kadakkal police identified Ratheesh as the primary suspect after reviewing CCTV footage from the neighbourhood. However, as the suspect went into hiding, the police circulated his images on social media to seek the public's help in tracking him down. The delay in his arrest had sparked criticism and protest from local residents who felt unsafe.

Citizens capture the fugitive

Ratheesh’s run ended when local residents spotted him loitering near Philgiri. Suspicious of his presence, the locals cornered and detained him before alerting the authorities. A police team from the Kadakkal station quickly arrived at the spot and took him into custody. He has been produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.