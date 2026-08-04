Two days after a 36-year-old swimming instructor went missing from an island in Meenthulli, Kannur, Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Peringome recovered his body on Tuesday afternoon.

The man, Rajesh, was a professional swimming instructor who worked for a river rafting unit along the river. After a two-day search operation, rescue officials found his body on an island in the Tejaswi River near Meenthulli Bridge.

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A licensed swimming instructor, Rajesh had participated in several rescue operations, including during the 2018 Kerala floods and the 2024 Wayanad landslides. He had once again joined rescue efforts after floods hit the region amid heavy rains last weekend.

"He was helping people living on the islands evacuate. While assisting them, his hands slipped off the rock he was holding onto for support, and he was swept away by the strong current," a rescue official who was part of the operation told Onmanorama.

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A native of Thiruvananthapuram, Rajesh is survived by his wife, Lakshmi, and their two sons. Officials said arrangements were being made to shift his body to hospital. His relatives have reached Kannur to receive the body.