Thiruvananthapuram: A school bus driver died after suffering a heart attack while dropping students home near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Muraleedharan, a native of Kodumon, who worked as a driver with Mother India International Residential Public School.

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The incident occurred around 4.15 pm when the bus was on its final trip of the day. The journey was nearing its end when Muraleedharan reportedly suffered a heart attack. Six students were on board at the time.

Muraleedharan lost consciousness and slumped over the steering wheel before the bus went out of control and crashed into a nearby house, school principal Liji Joshwa said.

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No one sustained serious injuries in the incident. However, two students suffered minor injuries, she added.

Muraleedharan was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared dead. His body has been kept at the hospital.

Police have reached the spot, and further proceedings are underway.