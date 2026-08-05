An agreement has been reached to clear the pending net salaries of all employees who were either terminated or resigned from Kochi-based ecosystem development firm Talrop Private Limited by October 31, bringing a major breakthrough in the long-running wage dispute.

The settlement was reached during talks chaired by Labour Commissioner Safna Nasarudheen on the directions of Kerala Labour Minister Bindu Krishna. It was also decided that the remaining demands of the employees would be taken up at a meeting in the first week of November.

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The agreement was signed by Additional Labour Commissioner Bichu Balan, Talrop Director and CEO Jones Joseph Peter and representatives of the employees.

Talrop, which operates from Kakkanad in Ernakulam district, owes salary arrears of one to three years to its former employees.

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The dispute dates back to the company's decision to shut down multiple centres it operated and terminate around 300 employees without prior notice. According to the workers, they were dismissed without receiving their pending salaries, and the termination process allegedly left them with little scope to seek compensation through the Labour Department.

Following complaints from the affected employees, Labour Minister Bindu Krishna directed the Labour Commissionerate to intervene and facilitate a resolution.

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As part of the proceedings, the Labour Commissionerate had also sought a detailed report on the circumstances leading to the layoffs, the company's outstanding financial liabilities, including unpaid salaries, allegations that employees were forced to resign because of anti-worker practices, and Talrop's recruitment practices.