Before modern SUVs and luxury sedans dominated Indian roads, there was one undisputed king of the tarmac: the Hindustan Ambassador. For decades, this iconic vehicle served everyone from the common man to the prime minister. While most have faded into history, one pristine 1959 Ambassador Mark 1 still commands royal attention on the streets of Kottayam, Kerala, with its dedicated owner, Binu Jacob.

The story of the Ambassador began in 1958 when Hindustan Motors acquired the licence to manufacture the car from Morris Motors in London. Initially introduced as the Landmaster, the car evolved through various iterations—from the Mark I to the Classic—until production finally ceased in 2014. It was a vehicle designed with British DNA but embraced entirely by the Indian spirit.

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A legacy preserved for 33 years

Binu Jacob's prized possession is a British-derived 1959 Ambassador Mark 1, bearing the registration number KLH 60. He acquired this beautiful machine 33 years ago. "I bought this car in 1993 from Dr Kerala Varma, a professor in Thrissur," Binu recalls. "My cousin told me about it, and after a quick conversation, I knew I had to bring it home. It has been with me ever since, kept as close to its stock condition as possible."

While vintage car enthusiasts often struggle with modifications, Binu has prioritised keeping the car as original as possible. The original 1489 cc overhead valve (OHV) BMC petrol engine still purrs under the bonnet. The only major changes made over the decades include upgrading the front brakes to disc brakes for modern safety, installing a new radiator, and giving the car a fresh coat of paint. Binu also replaced the aftermarket bucket seats with the classic, comfortable bench seat that originally defined the car's spacious interior.

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The ultimate family member

This classic machine is far more than a museum piece; it is an active companion. Binu and his family have taken the car on countless long-distance journeys to destinations like Ooty, Kodaikanal, and Coimbatore. "The ride quality is unbelievably smooth, even on challenging roads," says Binu. "It feels like a royal carriage. The back seat is so spacious that seven to eight people can sit comfortably. My youngest son even chose to travel to his wedding in this very car."

The 1959 Ambassador Mark 1 has several unique retro features, such as the absence of outside rear-view mirrors and dual windscreen wipers that sweep inwards from the sides. Its sheer charm has prompted numerous high-value offers from collectors, but Binu has no intention of selling. "Many people have offered to buy it at incredible prices, but this car is an irreplaceable member of our family," he says. To honour his love for the vehicle, Binu even had a custom 1:18 scale miniature model crafted by a friend in Pune.