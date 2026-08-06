Kerala is gearing up to officially launch three old-vehicle scrapping facilities by Onam. These registered centres, designed to safely recycle end-of-life vehicles, aim to clean up the state's roads while offering major financial incentives to vehicle owners.

The facilities are located at Cherthala in Alappuzha and Azhikkal in Kannur, managed by Steel Industries Kerala Limited (SILK). The third facility is a joint venture between the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and South India Metal Corporation (SIMCO) at Edappal in Malappuram. Each facility is capable of dismantling up to 28 vehicles per day, and around 300 old vehicles have already been delivered to these yards ahead of the formal inauguration.

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How the vehicle scrapping process works

Owners looking to scrap their old, unregistered, or unfit vehicles must first apply online through the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways portal at vscrap.parivahan.gov.in. The vehicle must then be driven or transported to the chosen scrap yard along with its original registration certificate and tax receipts. The payout is determined by the total weight of the vehicle.

Tax discounts and benefits for owners

Apart from the scrap value payout, owners will receive a crucial Certificate of Deposit (CoD). This certificate can be used to claim a 15% discount on road tax when registering a new vehicle, alongside a complete waiver on registration fees. The CoD is also fully transferable to another buyer, though it remains valid for only one year from the date of issue. Once the scrapping is complete, a Certificate of Destruction is generated, allowing the owner to permanently cancel the vehicle's registration at their local RTO.

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A boost for green recycling in Kerala

Set up under the Central Government's Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) policy, these centres ensure eco-friendly disposal by capturing hazardous materials and harvesting metals for industrial reuse. Plans are also underway to set up vehicle collection points in all 14 districts during the next phase of the project.

Azhikkal facility welcomes over 200 vehicles

In northern Kerala, the SILK yard at Azhikkal has already received around 200 private vehicles, mostly consisting of old motorcycles and autorickshaws. This facility serves owners from Kannur, Kozhikode, Kasaragod, and Wayanad. Vehicles brought here will be systematically dismantled, and the scrap metal will be sold through transparent public auctions. The Azhikkal facility operates from Monday to Saturday, between 9 am and 5 pm, allowing direct walk-ins for those with valid vehicle documents.