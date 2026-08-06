Thrissur: The layout at Thrissur railway station is undergoing a major change as the long-awaited redevelopment project gathers momentum, with passenger facilities being relocated ahead of the demolition of the existing terminal building.

As part of the transition, the passenger information centre has been shifted opposite the newly relocated ticket booking counters, while a new entrance has been opened near the parcel office, providing direct access to Platform 1. The public waiting hall at the station will also be shifted shortly to the space that previously housed the vegetarian restaurant.Meanwhile, the ticket booking counters have already been shifted to the old reservation centre as part of the phased redevelopment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The completion of these works will pave the way for the demolition of the station's iconic main entrance building and adjoining structures. The first phase will involve dismantling the office of the station manager, the adjacent VIP lounge as well as the waiting hall.

The new entrance to the Thrissur railway station. Photo: Special Arrangement.

Barricades will be erected along Platform 1 to ensure passenger safety during the demolition. Authorities are also considering restricting vehicular movement within the station premises to facilitate the construction work