The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted following the Kerala High Court's direction in the alleged Sabarimala ghee misappropriation case is likely to widen its probe to examine the role of former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president P S Prasanth, former board member Aji Kumar and former TDB Administrative Officer Murari Babu.

Murari Babu died in June this year.

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The case relates to alleged irregularities and misappropriation in the procurement of ghee from Milma for preparing Aravana during the 2025-26 Mandala-Makaravilakku season.

The alleged roles of Prasanth, Aji Kumar and Murari Babu surfaced in a report submitted by the Sabarimala Special Commissioner before the Kerala High Court. Acting on the report, the High Court directed the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) to register a criminal case and conduct a comprehensive investigation. The SIT is headed by VACB Superintendent of Police M J Sojan and comprises Deputy Superintendent C S Hari, Inspectors Saji Shankar A S and Sreejith S, and Ratheendra Kumar.

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According to the report, the TDB's Chief Vigilance and Security Officer found that despite strong objections from the Sabarimala Commissioner, the board, led by then president Prasanth, approved the purchase of Milma ghee and cancelled an ongoing e-tender process. Prasanth and Aji Kumar were recently taken into custody in the separate Sabarimala gold misappropriation case, while Murari Babu was also a key accused in that case.

Six bidders had participated in the e-tender. However, Murari Babu recommended procuring ghee directly from Milma, claiming it offered better quality and reduced ghee consumption during Aravana preparation. Based on his recommendation, the board approved the purchase of 1.65 lakh litres of ghee from Milma at ₹510 per litre, abandoning the tender process.

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The Sabarimala Commissioner opposed the move, stating there was no scientific basis for claims about Milma ghee's superior quality or reduced consumption and questioning the significantly higher purchase price.

The enquiry also raised doubts over whether the entire 1,61,535 litres of ghee allegedly supplied by Milma actually reached Sannidhanam, citing discrepancies in transportation, receipt and accounting records, lack of quality testing, and reliance on third-party quality certificates. It further noted that Milma procured around 24,970 kg of ghee from Sonai Co-operative Dairy in Pune after receiving the order, while its explanation that the purchase was meant to meet Onam demand was found unconvincing.

According to the report, the Devaswom Board could have saved around ₹2.27 crore had it accepted the lowest bid. The High Court also observed that substantial quantities of leftover ghee from Neyyabhishekam had already accumulated at Sabarimala, making the need for fresh procurement at a higher price questionable.

Finding indications of possible financial loss to the TDB and misuse of public funds, the High Court directed the VACB to register a criminal case, investigate the matter through the SIT, and submit a progress report within one month.