The Chevayur police in Kozhikode have intensified their search for six people, including a woman, accused of abducting a 21-year-old man, confining him, assaulting him and sending his nude photographs to his mother for extorting money.

The victim, a native of Kozhikode city, alleged that the accused kidnapped him from Bengaluru, brought him to Kozhikode and demanded ₹8 lakh for his release. Police have registered a case against Midhun Kannan, Mithun Pikku, Amrutha and four other identifiable persons. All the accused are on the run.

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"An investigation is progressing, and the accused will be traced soon," a Chevayur police officer said.

According to the police, the incident occurred on July 24. The accused allegedly abducted the complainant from the flat of his friend in Begur, Bengaluru, where he had been staying, and took him to a house at Chalilthazham in Kozhikode, where he was illegally confined.

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The accused then seized the victim's mobile phone, forced him to pose for three nude photographs and sent the images to his mother while demanding ₹8 lakh as ransom. They also allegedly threatened to kill him if the money was not paid.

Police said the accused also assaulted the victim and robbed him of three mobile phones, ₹4,000 in cash and other personal belongings.

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The man later managed to escape from the house and approached the Chevayur police station, where he lodged a complaint on July 4.

The accused have been booked under Sections 140(2) (kidnapping for ransom), 310(1) (dacoity), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).