In an extraordinary display of dedication to duty, the Tahsildar of Thiruvalla, Jobin K George, spent five days traversing flooded areas in a tipper lorry to coordinate disaster relief operations. The revenue official was forced to find an alternative mode of transport after his official jeep and office equipment were seized following a court order.

The unusual situation arose two weeks ago when the Thiruvalla Sub Court ordered the attachment of the Tahsildar's official vehicle and office furniture. The court order was issued in connection with a long-running dispute over inadequate compensation for land acquired for the Chengannur-Chingavanam railway track doubling project. The land had been acquired by the Revenue Department, leading to the legal action against the local revenue office when compensation terms were not met.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite being left without his official vehicle and standard office amenities, the Tahsildar did not let the bureaucratic setback affect his responsibilities during a crisis. With heavy rains causing inundation across Thiruvalla, emergency coordination was vital. Choosing utility over prestige, Jobin K George opted for a tipper lorry to travel through flooded roads and reach communities in need of assistance.

The temporary deployment of the tipper lorry as an official vehicle came to an end on Wednesday as floodwaters in the Thiruvalla region began to recede, allowing emergency operations to wind down.