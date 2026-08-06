The Thiruvananthapuram police earned widespread praise recently when they cleared illegal street food stalls, locally known as thattukadas, blocking the Paruthippara–Kesavadasapuram road and the area in front of University College. However, the initial enthusiasm has quickly fizzled out, leaving several busy city stretches at the mercy of illegal encroachments once again.

Nowhere is this more evident than on the Vazhuthacaud–Cotton Hill stretch, where proxy-run food carts continue to occupy footpaths and a significant portion of the main road. Every evening, from 7:30 pm to 10:00 pm, commuters face severe traffic snarls as these illegally parked stalls draw large crowds and vehicles. A similar situation persists along the Kowdiar–Kuravankonam road, where regulations are openly flouted.

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Selective action raises eyebrows

The police were forced to act after intense criticism from local residents' association members during a recent meeting, while the city corporation remained largely passive. Consequently, 17 stalls were removed from the Kesavadasapuram–Paruthippara road, and nine were evicted from near University College. In Palayam, only one vendor operates now, protected by a High Court order. This selective enforcement has raised questions about why stalls along the Vazhuthacaud–Cotton Hill road were spared. Strikingly, these were the first to reopen right after a previous eviction drive, cocking a snook at law enforcement agencies.

The proxy restaurant business

Over ten food stalls currently operate between the Sree Moolam Club and the Cotton Hill LP School. According to local reports, many of these are 'benami' or proxy operations run by major brick-and-mortar restaurants. Residents complain that these roadside stalls charge higher prices than regular hotels while serving smaller portions. Despite these irregularities, the police, the city corporation, and the food safety department have turned a blind eye, fuelling suspicions of official collusion.

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What the rules say

Street food licences are officially issued under the central government’s National Urban Livelihoods Mission (NULM) scheme. These permits come with strict guidelines: a stall cannot exceed 25 square feet, the licence holder must run the business personally (only immediate family members are allowed as helpers), and operators must possess valid health cards and food safety licences. However, authorities admit that out of the hundreds of stalls operating across Thiruvananthapuram, only 150 possess valid NULM licences. Furthermore, the corporation has failed to implement a High Court directive to set up designated vending zones, which was aimed at resolving traffic congestion and parking woes in the capital.