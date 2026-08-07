Known as the queen of herbs, holy basil, or tulsi, is a staple in households across the country. Revered for its remarkable medicinal properties, spiritual significance, and its natural ability to purify the air, this resilient plant is often considered a cure-all. However, despite its hardiness, many home gardeners struggle with stunted growth, yellowing leaves, and wilting stems. If your tulsi plant is looking a little worse for wear, it is likely protesting a flaw in its environment. With a few simple adjustments, you can restore its vibrant, green glory.

Let there be light

Tulsi is natively a tropical plant that craves the sun. To thrive, it requires at least four hours of direct, unfiltered sunlight every single day. Growing it indoors or in deep shade will quickly result in pale, yellowing leaves and a weak, leggy structure. If your plant is struggling, try relocating it to a sunny balcony, a terrace, or an open courtyard where it can soak up plenty of morning sun.

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Master the art of watering

While holy basil loves moisture, overwatering is its ultimate enemy. Sitting in waterlogged soil will drown the roots, leading to root rot—a silent killer that causes the plant to suddenly collapse. Conversely, leaving the soil to bake dry will wilt the leaves. The secret is the finger test: water only when the top inch of the soil feels dry to the touch. Additionally, ensure your pot has clear drainage holes so excess water can escape easily.

Get the soil mix right

Heavy, clay-rich soil suffocates the delicate roots of the tulsi plant, preventing them from absorbing essential nutrients. To keep your plant happy, plant it in a well-draining, nutrient-rich soil mix. A perfect blend consists of equal parts of garden soil, coarse sand, and organic compost or well-rotted cow manure. Adding a handful of cocopeat can also help keep the soil light, well-aerated, and moist without becoming waterlogged.

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Pinch and prune for a bushier plant

If left to grow on its own, a tulsi plant will shoot straight up, becoming thin and sparse. To encourage lateral branching, you must actively pinch back the growing tips. Furthermore, letting the plant flower—producing the seed spikes known as manjaris—signals the end of its life cycle, causing the foliage to deteriorate. Routinely pinch off these green flower heads every few weeks to redirect the plant's energy into growing lush, dense foliage.

Tackle pests naturally

Tulsi can fall victim to common garden pests like whiteflies, mealybugs, and thrips, which sap the life out of the leaves and stunt overall growth. Because holy basil is frequently harvested for consumption, chemical pesticides are a strict no-go. Instead, prepare a natural spray by mixing 5 ml of neem oil and a few drops of mild liquid soap in a litre of water. Spritzing this thoroughly on both sides of the leaves once a week will keep pests at bay without compromising the organic nature of your herb.

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Shield from winter chills

Extreme weather conditions can shock this tropical native. While it tolerates summer heat well, harsh winters, heavy dew, and frost can cause severe leaf drop and dieback. During the colder months, protect your tulsi plant by moving it to a sheltered spot at night or loosely draping it with a breathable, lightweight cloth to shield it from cold night breezes.

Upgrade to a bigger pot

A plant that has spent years in a small container will eventually become root-bound. When the roots run out of space to grow, they form a tight, tangled mass that can no longer absorb water or nutrients. If you notice roots poking out of the drainage holes, it is time to gently repot your tulsi into a larger container filled with fresh, nutrient-rich soil.

Prioritise clean air and organic food

Cramming plants too closely together restricts air circulation, creating a humid microclimate where fungal diseases thrive. Keep your tulsi in an airy, open spot with plenty of space around it. To feed your plant, avoid synthetic chemical fertilisers. Instead, nourish it once a month with a splash of fermented mustard cake liquid or home-brewed kitchen compost tea. This gentle, organic nutrition is exactly what your tulsi needs to grow strong and healthy.